Samsung Galaxy Note FE global launch to happen later this month

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note Fan Edition earlier this month and the device went on sale in South Korea on July 7. This goes in line with the plans that the company had for the refurbished Galaxy Note 7.

Based on a report by The Investor, it looks like the phablet has received a great reception in the company's home market. The report claims that the Galaxy Note FE will be launched in the other countries by the end of this month. However, the insider has not revealed any information regarding which markets will receive the Galaxy Note FE. But it looks like the device will be launched in limited markets only.

It has been confirmed that Samsung managed to sell 400,000 units of the Galaxy Note FE in the South Korean market. The local carriers claim that the number of mobile subscribers has touched 24,000 since July 7. Previously, the average daily device activations was 15,000. It is claimed that the 60% increase in the daily device activations is due to the launch of the Galaxy Note FE in South Korea. However, the operators have not divulged the exact number of units sold so far.

From the reports that are incoming, it is believed that the Blue Coral and Black Onyx color variants of the Galaxy Note FE are popular in comparison to the Silver Platinum and Gold Titanium variants. Based on the information from a Samsung official, the limited edition model of Galaxy Note FE will not be replenished once it goes out of stock.

Similar to the South Korean edition of the Galaxy Note FE, the international variant is also believed to be priced lesser than that of the original variant that is discontinued. The handset is believed to be based on Android Nougat OS and feature a 3200mAh battery and partial support for the Bixby AI. There are reports hinting that the international variant might be powered by the Snapdragon 821 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 820 seen on the original device.