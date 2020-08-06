Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G Indian Pricing Revealed; How To Pre-Order News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event unveiled the new Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra flagship devices. The Indian pricing of the new phablets have been announced today (August 6) via a press release and it is available for pre-order now.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Pricing

The event revealed the pricing of the Galaxy Note20 devices for the US and the European markets. The Indian market pricing of the device has been announced now. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G LTE device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 77,999. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphone is available for Rs. 104,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 can be purchased in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green color options. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black color variants.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Pre-Booking

Eager buyers can note that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is open for pre-orders now. To pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Note20 or the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, you can head over to Samsung India's official website. Alternatively, Samsung care stores and a couple of leading retail stores are also open for pre-booking the new Galaxy Note devices.

Samsung is also providing a few benefits for those who pre-book the Galaxy Note20 series. For one, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Note20 will get benefits worth Rs. 7,000 and pre-orders for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will get benefits worth up to Rs. 10,000. Customers can redeem the benefits of purchasing other Samsung Galaxy devices like the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Buds Live, and so on.

Additionally, Samsung is offering a few benefits for HFDC Bank credit and debit cardholders. They can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on pre-ordering the Galaxy Note20 and up to Rs. 9,000 on pre-ordering the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Buyers can also exchange their old Samsung Galaxy phones and get an additional up to Rs. 5,000 off.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series Features

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 series both feature many highlights, making them one of the best devices from the South Korean company. The price tag is certainly expensive, but Samsung justifies it with features like Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with curved edges, powerful processors, and high performing cameras.

Best Mobiles in India