Samsung Galaxy Note9 launch: Watch the livestream from here

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note9 today at an event in New York City. Finally, we will get to see the much-awaited flagship device see the limelight. The device is expected to arrive with a unique design, improved S Pen, better battery performance and many other enhancements.

The Galaxy Note9 will be announced and the company will shed light on the specifications, pricing and other details of the device. It is already speculated that the device will be made available in India later this month. And, it is expected that the base variant of the Samsung device will be priced starting Rs. 70,000 in the country.

Watch the livestream from here

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked event today at 11 AM in New York (that is 8:30 PM IST). The event will be live-streamed for the fans across the world to watch. You can catch the action live from the official Samsung website. Also, we can expect the company to update its social media handles on a timely basis.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 rumored specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note9 has been circulating in several leaks and speculations in the recent times. Recent reports have tipped that the smartphone will arrive with an almost similar design as the Galaxy Note8. It is believed to bestow a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. There are contradictory reports suggesting 18.5:9 and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and we will get a clarity later today.

The flagship is expected to run Android Oreo out of the box topped with the company's Experience 9.0 UI. Being a flagship device, we can expect it to receive the Android 9 Pie update in the coming months. Under its hood, this smartphone is expected to make use of the Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 processors based on the region. Like the Galaxy S9 duo, this one is also said to use the Exynos chipset in India.

For now, speculations hint at the presence of 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage capacity. The device is said to arrive with support for 1TB of additional storage space as well. It is believed that a much improved 4000mAh battery will power the Note9.

When it comes to the changes in the design, the Galaxy Note9 is believed to have a repositioned fingerprint sensor. The upcoming device is said to have a fingerprint sensor below the rear-camera module, which will be a dual-camera arrangement with two 12MP lenses with f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures. The S Pen is also believed to be redesigned and feature Bluetooth capabilities.

Price in India and availability

While the global announcement is to happen later today, the Galaxy Note9 is expected to go on sale in India soon. This claim is backed by a 'Notify Me' page on Flipkart. There are reports that the device could be priced from Rs. 70,000 onwards and going up to Rs. 1,00,000. There are claims that the device could be launched in multiple color variants such as Midnight Black, Teddy Brown, Lilac Purple, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper.