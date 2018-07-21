Samsung Galaxy Note9 live image surfaced on the web with full glory

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is just a couple of weeks ahead from its official announcement and rumors are not ready to stop. There are multiple leaks and render who has claimed a lot about the upcoming flagship. Now a new render has surfaced on the web which shows the live images of the Galaxy Note9 in its full glory.

The leaked image showcase the camera set up on the back panel which includes the fingerprint sensor, placed below the rear camera module. The flagship looks much like the Galaxy Note 8. The Note9 also offers a rectangle block design.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 rumored specification

The Galaxy Note 9 is said to come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with an almost bezel-less screen. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9810 chipset or the Snapdragon 845 processor depending on the market.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to arrive in two storage variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage space.

The camera sensors are expected to be the same as the Galaxy S9+. The flagship will pack a 4000mAh battery with quick charging support.

What to expect with Galaxy Note9 S Pen

According to a famous twitter tipster called Ice Universe (aka @universeIce), the new version of the S Pen that comes out of the box with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is "worth the wait."

It has been reported that FCC certification has confirmed the Bluetooth support on the S Pen. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen passed the certification with a model number EJ-PN960. It will connect to the Note 9 over 2.4GHz Bluetooth LE. The FCC listing refers to it as 'Stylus Pen' and the name 'N960' matches up as an accessory to the Note 9's model number of SM-N960.

There are possibilities that the S Pen might add Bluetooth, a speaker and a microphone in order to make phone calls, as long as it stays in close proximity to the device.

