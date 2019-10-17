Samsung Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Issues Will Soon Be Fixed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S10 is facing an issue with fingerprint recognition. Samsung has announced that it would be rolling out a software patch to fix the problem. The flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, which Samsung claims to be a revolutionary biometric authentication feature.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Issue

The Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanner works by sending ultrasounds to identify the 3D ridges of the user's fingerprint. Samsung says this helps recognize the user quickly. However, a bug was identified in the fingerprint sensor. A Samsung Galaxy S10 user in Britain complained to the Sun earlier this week that a bug on her smartphone unlocked it quickly, regardless of the user.

Going further into the details, the British complainant said that when she bought a third-party screen protector online, her husband could unlock her Samsung Galaxy S10 with his fingerprint. However, her husband's fingerprint was not even registered.

Samsung To Fix Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Issue

Upon hearing the is the fingerprint issue, Samsung released a statement: "Samsung Electronics is aware of the case of the S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch." Samsung Galaxy S10 users were then notified on South Korea's Kakao (an internet platform with messaging services) to switch off the fingerprint recognition on their smartphones. Samsung has requested the users to not use the fingerprint scanner until the issue is resolved.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC under the hood with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory, with an option to expand it with a microSD. The camera aspects of the Samsung flagship smartphone include a 10MP front camera and a triple camera setup at the rear with 12MP + 16MP + 12MP sensors. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 and features a 6.10-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was launched in February this year and is the second smartphone in the Galaxy S10 trio, with Galaxy S10e and S10+. Samsung claims that the smartphone is enabled with the next-level intelligence, where it adapts to the user's habits with the Intelligent Performance Enhancer. The premium smartphone is priced at Rs. 61,900.

