Samsung Galaxy S10 might have a magic display which can heal itself

Samsung Galaxy S10 could launch as a Samsung Galaxy F

    Samsung is getting ready for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in India on the 22nd of August, where the company will unveil the Exynos 9810 SoC powered Note9 in India, which is already available for pre-order for Rs 67,990.

    There are already a numerous number of leaks and speculation on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10, which is expected to launch in Q1 of 2018 with latest and greatest features. According to rumors, the smartphone will have a foldable display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. And now, a report claiming that the Galaxy S10 will have a self-healable display.

    Galaxy S10 with a magic display

    According to a patent filed by Samsung, the company has cracked a technology, using which the screen of the smartphone can heal itself to repair scratches and cracks to make the screen look like a new one. The patent has been filed with the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

    This technology is likely to be implemented on the upcoming foldable Galaxy smartphone (Samsung Galaxy F). As foldable smartphones are most susceptible to damage compared to the standard smartphones. This patent reaffirms that the company is indeed working on a foldable smartphone.

    However, the patent does not explain how this technology works. The company might implement this technology on small-scale products like a smart-watch and later on the same is expected to come to smartphones.

    Galaxy S10 expected features

    As mentioned before, the Galaxy S10 is likely to have a foldable display which can heal itself. Along with this feature, the smartphone is also expected to offer top of the line specifications with 5G network capabilities and the Galaxy S10 could be the first smartphone that can offer true 5G capabilities, as the company recently announced a true 5G Exynos modem.

    The smartphone is expected to have a triple camera setup (rumors) with a dedicated telephoto, wide angle, and a normal sensor to offer an optimum camera experience on a single smartphone. Just like the current flagship smartphones from Samsung.

    In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to be the costliest smartphone that the company has ever launched and is likely to cost more than the Note9 (which already costs Rs 68,000).

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 13:24 [IST]
