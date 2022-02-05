Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Variant Confirmed; Is It Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the talk of the town as its launch approaches. The new flagship series will be debuting on February 9, bringing in the latest and most advanced Android features. Rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launching in a 1TB variant have been around for a while. In the latest news, we've got more information about the same.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Variant

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be the top-end variant, aiming to take on Apple's iPhone Pro Max model. In the same context, reports talked about a 1TB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Later on, there was another rumor suggesting there wouldn't be any 1TB variant for the upcoming Ultra smartphone.

Naturally, Samsung fans were disappointed. However, another reliable tipster claims otherwise. Tipster Roland Quandt states the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a 1TB variant. That said, this model will be limited to only certain markets. This is similar to how the phone will either get the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or the Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the market!

Can confirm 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra is a thing.

Though not for all markets. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 4, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra In India

What's more, the tipster states the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB storage model will arrive only in the US and other major European markets. There's no word whether the 1TB model will arrive in India. If the tipster is to be believed, India might not get the massive storage variant. This means the Indian market will likely get only the 512GB model paired with 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: All We Know So Far

We know the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is designed to look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, including the S-Pen slot. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with support for HDR10+. The display will reportedly feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,750nits peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will also pack a quad-camera setup with a 108MP advanced camera. Plus, Samsung is introducing the 45W fast charging support on the Ultra model, which is the highest for any Samsung phone. The phone will launch on February 9, giving us more details.

