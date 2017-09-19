Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus price slashed in India again

As the festive mood sets in India, Samsung has announced that it is cutting down the prices for its flagship devices Galaxy S8 andS8+ smartphones.

The South Korean giant is offering a minimum of Rs. 4,000 off on the smartphones ahead of Navratras in India. Further, HDFC Bank customers will likely be getting an additional cash back of Rs. 4,000 on purchasing the device. The price of Samsung Galaxy S8+ (128GB variant) has also been reduced by Rs. 1,000 with similar offers for HDFC bank card holders.

Meanwhile, Samsung's official e-commerce partner Amazon has now started taking pre-orders for the recently unveiled Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs. 67,900 in India.

Interested buyers will be eligible for various offers including Rs 10,721 cash discount on the new Galaxy Note 8 if the buyer is willing to exchange their old phone. Samsung is also offering additional Rs. 4,000 off on the phablet for HDFC card holders. The offer will be valid until December 31, 2017.

Consumers willing to pay a one-time fee of Rs 990 during the purchase can claim one-time screen replacement coupon, which otherwise would cost them more than Rs. 12,000. And there's more! To attract the customers, Samsung is also giving away free wireless charger worth Rs. 4,499.

It is worth mentioning that over 1.5 lakh people in India have already registered to buy the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Note 8. 1.5 lakh registrations were made through Amazon where 72,000 registered for Note 8 on the very first day of registration. While the figures look promising, Amazon.in has again opened pre-orders for Note 8.

As far as the delivery is concerned, Amazon India has confirmed to begin shipping from September 21 or September 22.

Apart from Amazon, Samsung is also hosting pre-order service on its official site. It is also offering free wireless charger and exchange deal, but on old Samsung branded models only.