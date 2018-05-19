Samsung offers Rs. 8,000 cashback on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8+

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones in India on May 21. In the meantime, the company has hit the headlines as two of its smartphones are available at a discount. Well, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8+ at up to Rs. 8,000 cashback. Notably, the highlights of both these smartphones include Samsung Pay, Bixby assistant, Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and IP68 water resistance.

The announcement made on Twitter comes alongside a tagline reading, "More Than Just Speed". The caption of the tweet reads, "Why settle for just speed when you can get much more than just speed". This shows that the company is aiming to target the newly launched OnePlus 6, which is being promoted with the tagline "The Speed You Need".

With the Rs. 8,000 cashback, the Galaxy S8 priced at Rs. 45,990 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 37,990. Also, the Galaxy A8+ priced at Rs. 32,490 on the company's official website will be up for sale at an effective price of Rs. 29,990. Notably, the offer is applicable on Paytm mall.

Samsung Galaxy S8 specs

To recall, the Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch QHD+ Infinity Display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. It is a dual-edge curved display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device makes use of an Exynos 8895 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB as there is a hybrid SIM slot.

The imaging aspects include a 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera with the same aperture. A 3000mAh battery powers the phone with support for fast charging and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ First Impressions

Galaxy A8+ specs

The Galaxy A8+ bestows a 6-inch display with FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. There is an Exynos 7885 SoC operating under its hood along with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is support for up to 256GB of additional storage as well. The device is powered by a 3500mAh battery giving it enough backup. While the Galaxy S8 received the Android 8.0 Oreo update, the A8+ runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.