Samsung Galaxy S9+ with the new Exynos 9810 SoC and 4GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

The next generation Samsung flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are circulating in rumors now. The latest information regarding this smartphone duo is that the Galaxy S9+ has been spotted on Geekbench database via PhoneArena and this has grabbed the spotlight in the tech headlines.

The Geekbench listing shows that the Samsung Galaxy S9+ will feature 4GB RAM instead of the rumored 6GB or 8GB RAM. Also, the listing has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. For now, there is nothing known about how the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will differ from one another except for the display as in the current generation models.

In addition to the RAM capacity, the Geekbench listing of the Galaxy S9+ tips that the smartphone has scored 1191 points in the single-core test and 3835 points in the multi-core test. Recent reports have tipped that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will enter mass production in December this year and that they have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor instead of the in-screen fingerprint sensor as rumored. Also, these upcoming smartphones are said to feature similar sized Infinity Display panels as seen on their predecessors.

Some reports tip that the Galaxy S9 smartphones will be launched sometime in late February or early March next year and so it is too early to speculate what we can expect from these smartphones. However, there are contradictory reports are suggesting a January 2018 release date for these smartphones. And, we believe that the latter makes sense as the Geekbench listing points out that these smartphones are under testing.

Late last week, Samsung unveiled the next generation chipset - the Exynos 9810 chipset that is built on the second generation 10 nm production mode of the company. This chipset is likely to be 20% faster than its predecessor that is the Exynos 8895 used by the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. It is claimed that this chipset can combine six carrier signals to support up to 1.2Gbps speed.

For now, Samsung has not officially announced that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will make use of the Exynos 9810 SoC but there are widespread speculations that the next year flagship models will be powered by this chipset.

As always, we can expect the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to be launched in two variants - one with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC for the US market and the other with the new Exynos 9810 SoC for the international variants of these smartphones.