Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ India launch set for today; pre-booking starts at 2PM

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is fitted with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, while the bigger Galaxy S9+ features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones are powered by the Exynos 9810 processor.

The Galaxy S9 features 4GB of RAM, whereas Galaxy S9+ features 6GB of RAM. Presumably, Samsung will launch only the 64GB and 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India.

The Galaxy S9 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit.

The S9 duo runs on Android Oreo with the Samsung's new Grace UX. What's more, the new Galaxy S smartphones come with support of AR Emojis, improved KNOX and Intelligent Scan security system, and AI-powered Bixby voice assistant.

The main highlight of the smartphones is the improved camera department. These smartphones have a variable aperture that can range from a narrower f/2.4 aperture to a wider f/1.5 aperture based on the lighting conditions.

The Galaxy S9 has a single rear camera of 12MP, whereas the Galaxy S9+ is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of two 12MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ price

While we have been getting information from here and there, the exact prices of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be revealed only during the launch event. If rumors are to believed, the smartphones would carry a slightly higher price tag than their predecessors. In any case, there is just half an hour left for the launch event to start.

Launch offers

Well, Flipkart is yet to reveal the launch offers which customers will get on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Plus. We expect the e-retailer to announce the launch offers after the pre-booking starts or when the smartphones go on sale.