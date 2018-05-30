Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ now support native call recording

Samsung is rolling out a new feature for its flagship Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ smartphones. According to a report, a number of Galaxy S9/S9+ have started to receive a new software update, which enables voice calls recording on the native dialer app without any third party support.

How to enable call recording?

One has to install the software patch with the series number 965FXXU1BRE5 / G965FOXM1BRE3 / G965FXXU1BRE3 to receive this feature. If you have a third party call recording feature, then the native call recorder from Samsung won't work. In fact, Google is also planning for the incorporate native voice calling feature on the stock android dialer app in the Android P OS.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ are the flagship smartphones from the Korean smartphone company which is powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset. According to a report, the native voice recording feature will be made available for all Samsung smartphones with the latest Samsung Experience UI 9.0.

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications

The Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The bezels around the display are even narrower than last year's Galaxy S8. Samsung says they have increased the brightness of the display and there is a new Landscape Mode. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the in-house Exynos 9810 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. There are two storage variants of the Galaxy S9; the basic one comes with 64GB of internal storage, whereas the higher model comes with 256GB of internal storage. The latest flagship is backed by a 3,000mAh battery unit and it runs on Android Oreo with Samsung's new Grace UX.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S9 is equipped with a 12MP primary camera which is capable of switching between the aperture size of f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the lighting conditions. The rear sensor can also record slow-mo videos in high quality. What's more, the camera comes with AR emojis.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy S9+ The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is fitted with a larger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5.9 aspect ratio. It is driven by the Exynos 9810 processor as well, but it packs 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is available in two storage variants; 64GB and 256GB.

The Galaxy S9+ makes use of a 3,500mAh battery unit and it runs on Android Oreo with Samsung's new Grace UX. In terms of optics, the smartphone flaunts a rear dual camera setup with two 12MP sensors. The primary sensor is equipped with a wide-angle lens and dual-aperture technology which can range between the aperture sizes of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The secondary sensor is a 2x Telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture.