Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ update brings September 2018 security patch

Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its flagship devices Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. The new update brings along the September 2018 security patch. Recently, Samsung had also released a similar update for the Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy Note 9. While the Galaxy Note 8 has received slow-motion video recording support and AR emoji feature, the Galaxy S9 update had received only the security patch with the update. It is expected that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will receive the Bixby 2.0 support via an app update which is likely to arrive later this year.

The new update brings along some improvements and fixes for a number of vulnerabilities for both the Samsung and Android's software. The new update bounces the firmware version for the Galaxy S9 to G960FXXS2BRl1 and G965FXXS2BRl1for the Galaxy S9+. Samsung has always been prioritizing the budget and mid-range Galaxy devices when it comes to releasing updates. The flagship devices have been last in line to receive the updates and security patches. However, with the company rolling out September update for its flagship devices, it appears that Samsung has finally acknowledged the user's demands of receiving a timely update for the flagship devices.

As for the availability of the update, Samsung has started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in a number of European countries. It is expected that the update will be available for the other regions soon as an OTS update. However, users can also check for the update manually by heading to the settings > software update > Download updates manually in order to download the update manually.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8 -inch Super AMOLED display which offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. For screen protection, the device uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In terms of optics, the GalaxyS9 packs a 12MP primary camera with an LED Flash and to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls there is an 8MP front camera. The device also supports 4K video recording.

Under the hood, the S9 is powered by an Exynos 9810 octa-EMEA SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The S9 is available in two storage variants including 64GB and 256GB which can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card.