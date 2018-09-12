Micromax launches Canvas 3 LED smart-TV with Android 7.0 Nougat

Micromax has announced the launch of its next-generation Canvas 3 LED smart-TV on Wednesday.

The new smart TV comes in three sizes i.e 32, 40 and 50- inch and it will exclusively be available on Flipkart starting today onwards for a starting price of Rs 13,999.

The 32-inch comes with an HD-ready display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution while the 40-inch and 50-inch have Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The new smart TVs also uses LED panel with 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate and as per the company claims these new models have 250 nits brightness and a response time of 8ms.

"We strongly believe that Smart TVs are the future in this segment and with the launch of our newest range, we have attempted to give our consumers the best of that technology by giving them a larger-than-life smarter experience. In the coming months, we are all set to reinforce the smart TV market and our other range of consumer electronic products," Rajesh Agarwal, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd. said.

The company also claims that its Wireless Smartphone Control is a one-stop-shop to augment the gaming experience for their users. Now, one can simply connect their smartphones with the TV and not just play games through their smartphone, but also operate the entire TV at the touch of just a few buttons on their smartphones.

This Smart TV also has a quad-core processor Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It also has Airplay which allows connecting Apple devices for sharing media content with their close ones.

Furthermore, it said to ensure that consumers can make the most of their smartphones and have a worthwhile experience, seamless integration between the phones and their televisions have become a necessity.