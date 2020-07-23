Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Announced With Upgraded Processor: Should You Buy?

ENGLISH

    Samsung's latest foldable phone with 5G support is here. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G claims to include faster network support with an upgraded processor. The new foldable smartphone was expected to debut at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, but the South Korean giant has debuted it via a simple launch.

    The new flip phone is now available in the US, capable of faster network support. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G supports Sub6 bands, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) networks. Apart from this, it has the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Price, Availability

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes in a single variant of 8GB RAM paired with 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone ships for $1449,99 (roughly Rs. 1,08,200) and is available in the carrier and unlocked versions, starting from August 7 in the US. For carrier-supported devices, users can check it out at AT&T and T-Mobile. Unlocked devices are available at Best Buy, Samsung.com, and Amazon. There is still no word on its availability in other regions, including India.

    Most of the features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G are identical to its 4G counterpart. The device features a 6.7-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex panel with 1080 x 2636 pixels resolution. When clammed shut, the flip phone reveals a smaller outer 1.1-inch screen with a Super AMOLED display.

    Some of the other aspects of the design include the Flex mode UI and a 'Hideaway Hinge', allowing users to keep the Galaxy Z Flip open at multiple angles. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, an upgrade from the previous generation. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage and runs Android 10.

    Samsung has packed

    For optics, Samsung has packed a dual-camera module at the rear with a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, there's a 10MP shooter in the front of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. A 3,300 mAh battery fuels the device with fast charging and wireless charging support.

    With 5G support and an upgraded processor, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is more expensive than its 4G counterpart. In India, where 5G is barely in its infancy, there's hardly scope for 5G smartphones, let alone one which costs whopping Rs. one-lakh and above. There's still no word on India launch, but if you're looking for a flip smartphone, the 4G one should be satisfactory for now.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
