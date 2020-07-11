ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specs Revealed In New Video

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 5G support has been in development for a while now. The upcoming flip phone is set to launch on August 5 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, a leaked video has left nothing for imagination, revealing almost all the specs of the Z Flip.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specs Revealed In New Video

     

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Features

    From the looks of it, there's nothing radically different from the first Galaxy Z Flip. But the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will certainly feature a faster processor with 5G support. The video comes from Evan Blass, a popular tipster, revealing the flip phone in all angles.

    Yet, there are a couple of features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G that differentiates it from its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to feature a new 'mystic bronze' color. The smartphone is also reportedly taller and thicker. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset is said to power the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The first-gen packed an SD 855+ processor.

    A tweet by Max Weinbach, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5G will have the same sized battery, which could be a slight let down. With a faster processor and 5G support, the battery might drain out faster. A few reports noted that the upcoming flip phone will have wireless charging support.

     

    What's more, it's also reported that Samsung would skip chargers while shipping its smartphones from 2021. Apple analyst Kuo predicts a similar trend for Apple as well.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: What To Expect

    5G support still has a long way to go, especially in India. 5G, no doubt, gives us faster download speeds, but it also comes at a cost. 5G devices are likely to cost more. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is already one of the most expensive foldable phones, the 5G supported device will have an even more expensive price tag.

    At the same time, foldable phones too have a long way to go. While there are still troubles with the hinge mechanism and the display, users have also complained about the battery and processors under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to have enhanced the performance, let's hope it's true.

    Read More About: news smartphones samsung
    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:13 [IST]
