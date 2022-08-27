Just In
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Flaunts Windows-10-Like UI: Compact Folding PC?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 seems to be doing well in the market. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 along with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 clocked a good number of pre-orders. Both smartphones are now available for purchase in India and across the world. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs on Android 12L, YouTube has customized the UI using a combination of two launchers to make it look like a compact folding PC.
A YouTube named Mark Spurrel has used a combination of two launchers and a bunch of Bixby routines to make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 look like running on a full-fledged version of Windows 10 OS. While it is not a straightforward process, it does make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 look like an actual Windows 10 OS-powered smartphone.
The cover display on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 showcases a tile-like UI, similar to the previous Windows 10 OS-powered smartphones. Similarly, on the inside, the device showcases a Windows 10 desktop OS-like UI with a start menu, a fully working calendar, and quick settings menu.
It Is Still Running On Android OS
Do note that, although it looks like a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with actual Windows OS, it is just a skin and the phone is still based on Android OS. Hence, the device will only support Android apps and not Windows apps. This video also showcases the various customization capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or an Android smartphone when compared to an iPhone.
On top of that, this system is not stable as it is using two different launchers to achieve the Windows OS look. Overall, it is interesting how creative people get to customize Android devices. The outer display is using a launcher called Square Home while the inner display is using the Win-X launcher that offers Windows-10-like UI on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
