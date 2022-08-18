Samsung Gets Over 50,000 Pre-Orders For Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 In India News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung recently introduced its latest foldable phones called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. A couple of days ago, the company launched them in India. The pre-bookings for both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are open in the country. Soon after the pre-orders opened, Samsung revealed the number of people who have booked the new foldable phones.

Samsung's Latest Foldable Phones Are In Demand

It appears that Samsung's latest foldable phones are in demand in the Indian market. According to Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President and Head of MX sales at Samsung India, the company has received more than 50,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The record numbers came in less than 12 hours since the pre-orders started on August 16.

Furthermore, Pullan has revealed that the South Korean tech giant is aiming to sell 1.5 times more foldable smartphones this year. The company executive also mentioned that the pre-ordering success for the brand's latest foldable smartphones came from its new strategy to "expand the foldable experience India this time". The vendor has expanded its retail network in tier two towns and more for its latest foldable handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Price In India

For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been priced at Rs. 1,54,999. The higher-end models of the device offering 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB storage are being offered for Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999, respectively. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available starting from Rs. 89,999 and there's also a Bespoke Edition of the device that costs Rs. 97,999.

The latest Samsung foldable phones are available to pre-order on the brand's website, on leading online e-commerce portals, and via major brick-and-mortar Samsung stores across the country. The devices are available in multiple color variants like Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Gray Green, Phantom Black, and Beige.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Launch Offers

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm model that's worth Rs. 34,999 for just Rs. 2,999 for those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on its website. For the Galaxy Flip 4 clamshell phone, the company is offering the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm model at a discounted price tag of Rs. 2,999, which usually costs Rs. 31,999.

