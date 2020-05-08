Samsung India, Benow Partner For Online Smartphone Sales Via Local Stores: How To Order News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amidst the gradual relaxation of lockdown in India, many companies are gearing up to begin production again and push sales. This includes Samsung India, which has now partnered with Benow, known to connect online-to-offline (O2O). The new partnership will have Samsung offline stores and dealers connecting to the online market, enabling customers to buy Samsung smartphone from them.

Samsung India, Benow Partner

Samsung recently launched a couple of new smartphones including the Galaxy M21 and even the flagship Galaxy S20 smartphone series. However, the full-fledged sale was never possible in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

As the Indian government has allowed movement of consumer electronics including smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets, many brands have begun selling their products again, especially in the green and orange zones across the country. The new partnership between Samsung India and Benow will ensure to get Samsung Galaxy smartphones to customers' doorstep.

How To Order Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Online?

Here's how it'll work: any Samsung dealer across the country can register their store on the Benow app. This will bring their store's presence online. Next, dealers are required to create a catalog of all their smartphones available at their store. The Benow app allows the users to modify the catalog as and when the new models arrive and also when models run out of stock.

Interested buyers can browse through the catalog through a link provided by the dealer, allowing them to select a smartphone of their choice. Once a customer selects a Samsung smartphone and places the order, the deal gets a notification about it. Details like the customer contact details will be sent to the dealer who can finalize the purchase.

Presently, payment methods offered include cash on delivery, credit and debit cards, EMI options, and UPI-based payments. Once the payment is finalized, the dealer takes up the responsibility to deliver the Samsung smartphone to the customer. Considering the major setback offline dealers are facing due to the lockdown, the new initiative by Samsung might help them revive their business.

