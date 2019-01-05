Samsung might unveil new Gear IconX earbuds in 2019

Samsung seems to be working on a new Gear IconX true wireless earbuds. The company is said to launch the earbuds sometime this year, reports SamMobile. If the reports are to be believed, the updated IconX earbuds come with model number SM-R170.

The new device is also expected to feature 8GB of internal storage. That is double the storage we've seen on any Samsung smartwatch or previous IconX earbuds. It will come in three colors: Black, White, and Yellow. The current version offers Black, Pink, and Gray.

There isn't much known about the upcoming wireless earbuds. It is expected to use the Galaxy branding instead of the Gear branding used for the current gen IconX. The upcoming iConX could also use the AKG branding and tuning. Samsung has been using AKG-tuned speakers for its flagship devices for the past two years.

Launched in 2016, the original Gear IconX earbuds saw the light of day when the wireless earbuds trend was catching attention. Although the battery backup was underwhelming and controls were complicated, the original IconX had plenty of potential.

Samsung then launched the Gear IconX in 2018 with improved features and controls, though the touch controls remain a bit finicky. One thing's certain that the upcoming IconX earbuds will come with improvements.

Besides, the company is also said to be working on the next iteration of the smart speaker that would be smaller in size, and cheaper as well compared to the first generation.

According to SamMobile, the second version will come in black color. The lower model number hints that the second generation speaker will have a smaller form factor. Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy Home in August as a part of Galaxy Note 9 event.