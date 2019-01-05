ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung might unveil new Gear IconX earbuds in 2019

Samsung is expected to use the Galaxy branding instead of the Gear branding.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung seems to be working on a new Gear IconX true wireless earbuds. The company is said to launch the earbuds sometime this year, reports SamMobile. If the reports are to be believed, the updated IconX earbuds come with model number SM-R170.

    Samsung might unveil new Gear IconX earbuds in 2019

     

    The new device is also expected to feature 8GB of internal storage. That is double the storage we've seen on any Samsung smartwatch or previous IconX earbuds. It will come in three colors: Black, White, and Yellow. The current version offers Black, Pink, and Gray.

    There isn't much known about the upcoming wireless earbuds. It is expected to use the Galaxy branding instead of the Gear branding used for the current gen IconX. The upcoming iConX could also use the AKG branding and tuning. Samsung has been using AKG-tuned speakers for its flagship devices for the past two years.

    Launched in 2016, the original Gear IconX earbuds saw the light of day when the wireless earbuds trend was catching attention. Although the battery backup was underwhelming and controls were complicated, the original IconX had plenty of potential.

    Samsung then launched the Gear IconX in 2018 with improved features and controls, though the touch controls remain a bit finicky. One thing's certain that the upcoming IconX earbuds will come with improvements.

    Besides, the company is also said to be working on the next iteration of the smart speaker that would be smaller in size, and cheaper as well compared to the first generation.

    According to SamMobile, the second version will come in black color. The lower model number hints that the second generation speaker will have a smaller form factor. Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy Home in August as a part of Galaxy Note 9 event.

    Read More About: samsung earphones audio news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue