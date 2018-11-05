Samsung might launch its first foldable phone ‘Galaxy F’ on November 7

The foldable smartphones are the future of the mobile phones which we will be able to see in the coming days. While Rouyu Technology has already introduced the first foldable phone (FlexPai) in the market, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is also all set to bring its own foldable smartphone for the masses.

As per a report from The Wall Street Journals, the South Korean tech giant is apparently in talks with the online media streaming platforms including YouTube and Netflix to deliver the best quality content for an enhanced user experience. If the reports are to be believed then the company might release its first foldable smartphone as early as November 7, 2018. It is being further said that the company might name the upcoming mystery foldable smartphone as Galaxy F. Apart from the foldable design the Galaxy F will also sport a secondary display at the rear similar to that of the Nubia X which recently made its debut in China.

It is further being speculated that Samsung might announce its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy F at the company's upcoming developer conference which will be held in San Francisco starting November 7, 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy F will feature a Super AMOLED display panel which will act as a phone when it is folded and as a tablet in its original form. The rumor mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F will sport a 7.29-inch primary display when it is in tablet mode and a 4.58-inch secondary display when the display is folded and it is used as a smartphone. This dual functionality should take the smartphone user experience to next level.

As for the hardware and software, it is not immediately clear as to what the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F will offer in terms of specifications. It is also not clear at the moment that on which Android version will the smartphone run on and how much battery will it pack. However, it is being said that the display which the device will offer will not break even after it has been realigned. This will assure the durability of the display even with it being folded a number of times.

If Samsung reveals the Galaxy F at its developer conference then we can expect that the device will make its way in the market soon. It would be interesting to see the features offered by the Samsung's foldable smartphone and after all the hype which the tech giant has created, we expect something exciting from the company. We will keep you posted with the updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.

Image Source