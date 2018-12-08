Samsung patent shows a truly bezel=less smartphone in works

It has been established that 2018 was the year of bezel-less smartphones. Now that we're heading into a new year, it's safe to assume that OPPO Find X and Vivo NEX came really close to phasing out the notch and bezels.

However, neither of the company managed to completely get rid of the bezels and achieve 100% percent screen-to-body ratio. But, it seems Samsung might have something disruptive in store. The company has recently filed for a patent that shows a display that wraps on all edges of a device. At least that's what the images presented by Samsung in the patent appear to show.

The patent published by the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) hints at a flexible display. It wraps all the sides of the phone leaving absolutely no trace of any bezels. The low-quality image shows the icons placed even on the edges. The images provided by Samsung aren't of good quality which makes it difficult to determine the exact design of the device.

This design raises a lot of questions such as the problem of edge detection, the placement of vital sensors and so on. Based on the information, LetsGoDigital has created a concept image.

As of now, the bezel-less displays seem to a thing of the future as Samsung is readying itself for the battle with other smartphone manufacturers. But, the latest patent seems far from finished. If the company has plans to build such a device, you won't be seeing it anytime soon. As for now, we'll have to settle for Infinity-O displays and flexible OLED panels.

Besides, the company is also planning to bring in-display fingerprint sensors on its smartwatches. According to the latest patent filing, Samsung is exploring ways to bring the tech to its wearables as well.

The company's upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor with ultrasonic technology. It is said to be faster than the conventional fingerprint sensors seen on a lot of smartphones.