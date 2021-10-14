Samsung W22 5G Goes Official: What Makes It Different From Galaxy Z Fold 3? News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy W22 5G smartphone in China. Though the device does look a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it does have a few characteristics that make it a unique offering.

In terms of look and feel, the Samsung W22 5G looks a lot premium with gold embossing on the hinge, and it also features a Heart to the World logo in Chinese in the gold accent. The device also comes with a special packaging, which contains a leather folio case and an S-Pen.

Samsung W22 5G Specifications

The Samsung W22 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 based storage solution, as the device does not feature a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Samsung W22 5G, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a two-screen. The main folding display 7.6-inch screen resolution of 2208 x 1768p resolution and a secondary 6.2-inch display with 2208 x 1768p resolution. The main screen uses a thin glass with a plastic screen protector, while the secondary display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. Similarly, the device also has a 4MP selfie camera on the inside display, which is actually housed behind the OLED panel with no actual camera cutout. Besides, there is also a 10MP selfie camera on the outside display, which also supports HD video recording.

Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy W22 5G is IPX8 certified for water resistance, and the device also offers features like wireless charging and fast wired charging. The device has a 4,400 mAh battery, and it also supports reverse wireless charging.

Pricing And Availability

The availability of the Samsung W22 5G will be limited to China, where, the base model will retail for 16,999 yuan or Rs. 1,90,000, which is a bit higher than the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in India. Other than the design and the packaging, the device is almost identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with almost no difference on the hardware part.

