Top 10 Smartphones At Up To 40% Offers On Amazon Prime Day Sale News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is around the corner and there will be loads of discounts and deals during the sale. If you want to want smartphones, then you can check out the offers that are available. Do keep in mind that there are many best-selling smartphones from various brands that you can buy along with an additional discount, no-cost EMI payment and exchange discounts.

If you are eying to buy a new smartphone, then the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale could be the right time for you to buy one. We say so as you can get up to 40% discount on your favorite smartphone. Check out the offers listed below.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for sale at the Prime Day 2021 sale for Rs. 22,999. There will be additional discounts and no-cost EMI too. Its current price starts from Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Samsung Galaxy M31s that is now available for Rs. 18,499 will be selling at a discounted pricing of Rs. 15,499 during the sale. In addition to this Rs. 3,000 discount, there are other notable aspects including no-cost EMI, additional discounts and more.

Mi 11X 5G

The Mi 11X 5G, which was priced starting from Rs. 29,999 currently will be up for grabs at relatively lower pricing of Rs. 21,999. Furthermore, the online retailer provides a slew of other benefits too.

OnePlus 9R 5G

The OnePlus 9R 5G, one of the best mid-range smartphones out there will be available at up to Rs. 5,000 of exchange discount, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI and other highlights during the upcoming sale.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available with Rs. 1,000 worth discounts in the form of coupon discount, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI payment options, and six months of free screen replacement.

Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 smartphone can be bought at a discounted pricing via the Amazon sale that is all set to debut tomorrow. There will be exchange discount, no-cost EMI, and other offers too for buyers.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the most premium smartphones in the market. The smartphone will go on sale with Rs. 7,000 of maximum discount on exchanging an old smartphone among other benefits such as no-cost EMI.

Redmi Note 10S

The newly launched Redmi Note 10S smartphone will be listed at a discounted pricing of Rs. 1X,X99 and there will be an additional Amazon Pay Balance credit too for the buyers.

iPhone 11

If you want to buy an iPhone, then the iPhone 11 is now available for purchase for Rs. 4X,XX9 instead of its current price of Rs. 54,000. Also, you will get additional benefits that we have seen before.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Instead of its current price of Rs. 28,999, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will be listed for Rs. 1X,XX9. Also, you will be no-cost EMI payment options for an undisclosed number of months.

Best Mobiles in India