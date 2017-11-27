Smartphones with thermometer sensor will be unveiled soon

We have seen several unique smartphones on the market. To be specific, a fidget spinner phone was launched recently. Last year, a smartphone was launched with a thermal camera for night vision. The list goes on growing with many new additions to it.

According to a Korean Herald report, a Korean tech company has unveiled the world's first micro-sized thermometer sensor for smartphones. This way, we can soon witness smartphones launching with a thermometer in them to measure a person's body temperature. The report claims that this sensor module can measure the body temperature in just 0.5 seconds via a connected application. Though we have come across several such applications in the past, these apps end up being gimmicks.

Talking about the thermometer sensor module meant for smartphones, it makes use of an integrated micro electro mechanical system termed i-MEMs. With this module, it is possible to measure the temperature of human beings as well as objects between -40 to 200 degrees Celsius. The sensor is attached to the internal of the device and will come out on the back via a module. The whole setup is done in such a way that the working temperature of the smartphone will not interfere with the measurements.

The surprising element with this thermometer sensor module is that the technology is contactless. It is not necessary for users to come in contact with this sensor to get the temperature reading. This way, it helps in preventing the risk of infection and widen the scope of technology in measuring the body temperature.

For now, there is no mention about when this technology will be implemented into the smartphones. We can expect the same to makes its way into the flagship smartphones such as the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Once the technology is successful in flagship models, we can expect it to be implemented in budget and mid-range models too.