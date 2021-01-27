Sony Xperia Pro Flagship Smartphone Launched For $2,500: It's Not For Everyone News oi-Vivek

It looks like Sony has taken a different route when it comes to smartphones. The brand launched Sony Xperia 1 II in 2020 with a focus on professional video recording. And now, the company has taken this to the next level by launching the Sony Xperia Pro, made for professionals videographers.

Sony Xperia Pro is a 5G capable Android smartphone which also has another major functionality. The Xperia Pro can be used as an external camera monitor with the select mirrorless-cameras with an HDMI output. Thanks to the 5g connectivity, one can also directly stream the content from the mirrorless camera using the Xperia Pro.

Unlike the premium glass-metal finish on the Sony Xperia 1 II, the Sony Xperia Pro has a plastic polycarbonate body, which mimics the premium Sony cameras. Having a plastic body also makes the Sony Xperia Pro a rugged smartphone when compared to the Xperia 1 II.

When it comes to internals, Sony has borrowed most of the parts from the Xperia 1 II, as the Xperia Pro has an identical 6.5-inch OLED display with 4K resolution (3840 x 1644), which is actually slightly lesser than the actual 4K resolution.

Powering the device is the last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which should be more than sufficient to handle most of the tasks without any issue. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port along with a mini HDMI port, which connects with the external camera.

Sony Xperia Pro supports Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G technology, and it also comes with a four-way mmWave antenna array to improve 5G signal reception, and the plastic body also helps the phone to get faster download and upload speeds.

How Much Does The Sony Xperia Pro Costs?

If you thought that the Sony Xperia 1 II was an expensive smartphone with $1,200, then, the Xperia Pro is much more expensive than that. To be specific, the Sony Xperia Pro costs more than double that of the Xperia 1 II and carries a price tag of $2,499.99.

Sony states that the Xperia Pro is meant for professional users, and it's best to buy the Xperia 1 II if you want to get a premium Sony smartphone. It has been so long since Sony launched a smartphone in India. And chances of launching the Xperia Pro in India are very slim.

Best Mobiles in India