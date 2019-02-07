Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked on TENNA, key specs revealed

Sony is gearing up for its next flagship smartphone launch at the Mobile World Congress 2019 event which will start from February 25 in Barcelona, Spain. The Japanese tech giant has already started sending out invites for the MWC 2019 event which hints at an imminent launch of the device. The upcoming Sony flagship smartphone has been leaked online a number of times and with its launch date approaching, we are coming across more rumors and leaks surrounding the smartphone. Now, the Xperia XZ4 has been leaked once again revealing almost everything about the upcoming flagship device.

This time the Xperia XZ4 has been spotted on TENNA which is the Chinese certification agency. The TENNA listing of the smartphone shows the specifications and features which the device will pack. Let's begin with the display first; the Sony Xperia XZ4 will boast a big display panel which will measure 6.4-inches in size. The display will be an OLED panel and it will offer a screen resolution of 1440 x 3360 pixels and a wider aspect ratio of 21:9 making it apt for high-resolution media consumption.

For imaging, the smartphone will make use of a triple-lens rear camera setup which has been tipped by previous leaks and rumors. The sensors onboard will include a 52MP primary lens, a 26MP secondary lens, and an 8MP lens. For selfies and video calling, the device will come with a 24MP front camera.

In terms of internals, the upcoming flagship smartphone by Sony will make use of the Qualcomm's latest premium Snapdragon 855 chipset which has been suggested by the previous leaks as well. The processor onboard will be an octa-core chipset which will clock at 2.84GHz and will be clubbed with 8GB of RAM for multitasking. The device will offer an internal storage space of 256GB which will be expandable via microSD card. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie UI. Backing up the smartphone will be a 3,680mAh battery unit. The TENNA listing suggests that the Xperia XZ4 will be a powerful smartphone, it would be interesting to see the performance of the smartphone in real life situations.

