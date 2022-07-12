Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo Launched In India: Price And Specs

ENGLISH

    As promised earlier, Tecno Mobile has launched a couple of new smartphones in the Camon 19 series in India. The latest offerings include the Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo. Both the smartphones come with a slew of highlights, including a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 12 with XOS, and support for virtual RAM, despite being affordable offerings.

     
    Tecno Camon 19 Specifications

    The Tecno Camon 19 bestows a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. The hardware aspects include an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC based on the 12nm process along with ARM Mali-G52 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. It supports expandable storage space via a microSD card.

    Running Android 12 topped with XOS, the Tecno Camon 19 adorns a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP AI lens. Also, there is a quad-LED flash unit and a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Other goodies of the Tecno smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, standard connectivity features, including dual 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support and Bluetooth 5.1, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

    Tecno Camon 19 Neo Specifications

    When it comes to the Tecno Camon 19 Neo, the smartphone borrows almost the same specs as the standard variant. Talking about the differences, the Neo offers a 48MP primary sensor and a 32MP selfie camera sensor with a soft dual-LED flash. The other goodies such as processor, display, storage capacity, auxiliary sensors, connectivity, and battery aspects are the same as the standard variant

    Tecno Camon 19 Series Price And Availability

    The Tecno Camon 19 has been launched in Geometric Green, Sea Salt White, and Eco Black. It will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 14,999 and will be available from over 50K retail outlets. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has been launched in Eco Black, Ice Mirror, and Dreamland Green. Initially, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 12,499 and will be up for purchase from July 23 via Amazon India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 15:22 [IST]
