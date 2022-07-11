Tecno Camon 19 Series Launching Tomorrow In India: Upgraded Cameras With Affordable Price Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tecno is expanding its product offering to include a couple of new smartphones under the Camon branding. The new Tecno Camon 19 series and Camon 19 Neo will be launching tomorrow, July 12. The brand has been steadily teasing the upcoming smartphones, which would also be available on Amazon.

Tecno Camon 19 Series Launch

The new Tecno Camon 19 and the Tecno Camon 19 Neo will be launching tomorrow, July 12. The landing page for the new smartphone teases the new series with its dual cameras and shimmering rear panel. The series might include a couple of models like the Tecno Camon 19 Pro as well. The phones are tipped to start from roughly Rs. 15,500.

Tecno Camon 19 Series: What To Expect?

The new Tecno Camon 19 series have already debuted in Bangladesh and other markets. Reports suggest the new Tecno Camon 19 and the Neo models will likely retain the same specifications as the global variant. One can expect a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout.

Under the hood, the new Tecno Camon 19 is tipped to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 6GB RAM. The phone was also teased to include a triple-camera setup with a custom-designed 64MP RGBW primary shooter. It's also tipped to include a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the upcoming Tecno Camon 19 Neo is also tipped to include a 6.8-inch FHD+ display and the Helio G85 processor. The Neo model is also said to get a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter instead of a 64MP camera. A similar 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support has also been rumored.

Additionally, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro model has also been suggested. It would be a high-end model that would be more expensive than the Tecno Camon 19 and the Camon 19 Neo. One can also expect an upgraded processor and better fast charging support. Reports also claim the Tecno Camon 19 Pro would likely cost USD 320 (around Rs. 25,000).

Interestingly, the upcoming Tecno Camon 19 Pro is an ambitious phone from the brand. The brand has also been stressing the camera capabilities of the new smartphones. We'll know more tomorrow, July 12, when the Tecno Camon 19 series launches.

