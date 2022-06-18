Tecno Pova 3 India Launch Confirmed For June 20 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last week, rumors and speculations regarding an upcoming Tecno smartphone, the Tecno Pova 3 started making rounds. Going by the same, the device is all set to be launched in India and will be available via the online retailer Amazon India. Now, the launch date of the Tecno Pova 3 has been out and it is set for June 20.

For the uninitiated, the Tecno Pova 3 went official in May in the Philippines. Having said that it is official already, we know all the details pertaining to its specs and features. The only piece of the puzzle that remained a mystery was its India launch date and pricing. Now, the recent confirmation has brought clarity on its launch date as well.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 has been launched with a 6.9-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz, which will help in smooth scrolling and gaming. Under its hood, the Tecno smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is teamed up with two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and a high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Tecno Pova 3 uses a triple-camera setup at the rear as seen in the leaked images. The camera comprises a 50MP primary camera sensor and a couple of 2MP auxiliary sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Talking about the other aspects, the Tecno smartphone comes with stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM radio receiver. It runs the dated Android 11 OS topped with HiOS.

When it comes to the USP, the Tecno Pova 3 gets the power from a 7000mAh battery that can last at least two days on a single charge. There are notable battery enhancements, including a Super Power Saving Mode and a reverse charge feature, which can charge other devices at up to 10W charging speed. Besides this, the device supports up to 25W charging speeds via the 33W charger bundled in the box.

Tecno Pova 3 Expected Price In India

In terms of pricing, the Tecno Pova 3 has been launched in three colors - Electric Blue, Tech Silver and Eco Black. In the Philippines, the base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at PHP 8,999 (approx. Rs. 13,300) and the high-end 6GB RAM model is priced at PHP 9,399 (approx. Rs. 14,000). We need to wait for the launch to know its price in the country.

