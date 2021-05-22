Tecno Spark 7 Pro India Launch Set For May 25: Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Tecno, a brand belonging to Transsion Holdings, announced the Tecno Spark 7 Pro for the global markets. Notably, this is the third smartphone that was launched in the Spark 7 series with the previous ones being the Spark 7 and Spark 7P. Now, it looks like the brand is all set to release the Tecno Spark 7 Pro in India in the coming days.

In a recent development, the company has confirmed that it will launch the Tecno Spark 7 Pro in India on May 25. Similar to the Spark 7, this upcoming smartphone will also be up for sale via Amazon India. Given that the device in question is already official, it will have identical specifications as the global variant. Only the pricing details remain unknown for now.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Specifications

To recap, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro was unveiled with a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Globally, it was unveiled in three storage configurations - a base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a mid-variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space, and a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. We need to wait until the India launch of this device to know if it will be available in all three configurations in the country.

Running Android 11 OS topped with HiOS 7.5, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro is fitted with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, standard connectivity aspects including dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a micro USB port instead of a Type-C port that is seen in budget offerings of late, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a microSD card for additional storage space too.

For imaging, the Tecno smartphone flaunts a triple-camera setup with the three lenses stacked vertically at the top left of the rear panel. It comprises a 48MP primary camera sensor, a secondary depth sensor and a third AI sensor. A 5000mAh battery fuels the Tecno Spark 7 Pro with support for 10W charging.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Expected Price In India

Tecno Spark 7 Pro has been launched in three color options - Alps Blue, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black. The device has better specs than the Tecno Spark 7 launched in India last month. Eventually, it is believed to be priced a tad higher than the standard offering. Based on the global pricing, the Spark 7 Pro could be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 10,000 for the three storage options.

