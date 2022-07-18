Just In
- 47 min ago Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup: HONOR X40i, Nothing Phone (1), Realme Pad X, TECNO CAMON 19, More
- 1 hr ago How To Save Your Smartphone's Battery From Dying Prematurely
- 2 hrs ago Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Goes Official; Features & Pricing
- 3 hrs ago Realme Monitor Has Something Your High-End Monitor Doesn't
Don't Miss
- Finance This Steel & Power Stock Is Likely To Gain 21%, Reported Strong 1QFY23 Results: Motilal Oswal
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Take His Kid To This Special Place; Drops A Hint About Having Twins With Alia Bhatt
- Automobiles KTM Motorcycles Sales Breakup - June 2022
- News SC asks states to pay COVID death compensation to families without wasting time
- Lifestyle Friendship Video Goes Viral: Swiggy Delivery Guy Lends Helping Hand To Zomato, Wins Hearts On Internet
- Sports Rumour Has It: Roma make move for Dybala
- Education IISc Bengaluru Best Research Institute In NIRF Ranking 2022: Here is Top 10 Research Institutes in India
- Travel Must Know Airport Tricks for Safe and Smooth Travel
Tecno Spark 9 With 11GB RAM India Launch Today; Leak Hints At Sub-Rs. 10K Pricing
Tecno is expanding its product offering today with the launch of the new Spark 9 smartphone. The Amazon listing of the Tecno Spark 9 has revealed its prominent features as well as the price of the upcoming 4G smartphone. Here's all you need to know about the Tecno Spark 9 in India.
Tecno Spark 9 Launch In India
The new Tecno Spark 9 will launch in India today, July 18. The new smartphone from Tecno will support 4G and offer up to 11GB RAM for powerful processing. The sale, exact price, and availability of the Tecno Spark 9 will be revealed at the launch today.
Tecno Spark 9 Price Revealed
Presently, the Amazon microsite for the upcoming Tecno Spark 9 has gone up with a 'Notify Me' button. The website has also revealed the price of the Tecno smartphone, which will start from Rs. 9,499. Amazon has further teased that the Tecno Spark 9 is India's first smartphone with 11GB RAM for this price tag.
Tecno Spark 9 Features: Powerful RAM Incoming
Tecno has mostly released smartphones in the budget and affordable segment. One of the unique highlights of the upcoming Tecno Spark 9 is the 11GB RAM support. Of course, this would be a mix of default RAM and virtual RAM expansion. A powerful RAM would ensure users have unprecedented performance.
Tecno and Amazon have teased a few features of the new Tecno Spark 9. For one, the Tecno Spark 9 will flaunt a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with up to 11GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Additionally, the Tecno Spark 9 will run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. Amazon has also confirmed a 5,000 mAh battery but the fast charging details are still under wraps. It looks like Tecno might have included basic 10W charging power to the phone. Additionally, the Tecno Spark 9 will include 13MP AI dual cameras.
The Tecno Spark 9 specs are feature-rich, especially with its RAM. The Helio G37 processor supports 4G and can handle routine smartphone tasks. The additional RAM could further boost its performance.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
15,877
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119
-
47,332
-
61,788
-
28,015
-
24,861
-
88,999