This Is The iPhone 13 Equivalent Of Android Smartphone, At Least In Terms Of Looks News oi-Vivek

Want to buy an iPhone 13 but don't have a budget for it? Gionee has got you covered. The latest smartphone from Gionee, the latest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker looks almost identical to the iPhone 13, and here are the complete details on the same.

We are talking about the Gionee G13 Pro, which has a notch, a diagonally based camera, and a flat frame, which makes it look identical to the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Another interesting fact about the Gionee G13 Pro is that the phone ships with Huawei's Harmony OS.

Gionee G13 Pro Specifications

The Gionee G13 Pro features a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The display has a flat finish and a notch at the top, which houses the selfie camera, earpiece, and a couple of sensors. The display has a taller 19:9 aspect ratio display with a bit of a notch, similar to most mid-range Android smartphones.

The Gionee G13 Pro is powered by the Unisoc T310 SoC with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a higher-end model of the Gionee G13 Pro, which offers 128GB of internal storage. Given the capability of the processor, the Gionee G13 is expected to support 4G LTE and dual-band WiFi along with Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

Coming to the cameras, the Gionee G13 Pro has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera, which should support HD video recording and might even offer face unlock.

A 3,500 mAh battery fuels the Gionee G13 Pro, and the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. Just like the iPhone 13, the Gionee 13 Pro does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a bummer. The rest of the phone mostly looks like the iPhone 13 Pro, albeit, it is available for a much lower price.

Gionee G13 Pro Pricing And Availability

As of now, the Gionee G13 Pro is available only in China via JD.com. The base phone comes in blue, gold, purple, and black colors with a starting price of 529 Yuan or Rs. 6237 while the 128GB model costs 699 Yuan or Rs. 8241.

Looking at the specifications and the asking price, it becomes very evident that the Gionee G13 Pro is an entry-level smartphone that looks almost identical to the iPhone 13. If you are looking for an Android smartphone that looks like an iPhone 13 on a budget, then you can consider the Gionee G13 Pro.

Buy Gionee G13 Pro Here

Best Mobiles in India