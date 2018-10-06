This Pixel 3 camera feature will capture smiling faces in a group selfie

Google Pixel devices have been at par when it comes to the image quality captured by the cameras. The tech giant's upcoming flagship smartphones Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been touted to feature powerful set of cameras which will perform better than the previous gen of Pixel devices. Powering the cameras will be Google's advanced artificial intelligence along with powerful software algorithms which will enhance the quality of images captures by the Pixel 3 duo.

The Pixel 3 duo has already been leaked numerous times over the web and the company itself had teased the smartphone on many occasions. This has already given us a fair idea about what both the devices will pack in terms of features and specifications. Some earlier leaks and rumors had suggested that the Pixel 3 duo might feature Super Selfies and dual cameras at the front where the primary lens will have autofocus capabilities. It appears that Google is serious about taking the selfies to next level and in order to achieve this, it might introduce an interesting feature for the camera.

As per Jon Prosser, tech host of the front page, the new feature which the company will introduce is dubbed as "Top Shot". In terms of functionality, this feature will utilize AI so that it can improve the timings of an image in order to capture smiling face in a group selfie. Posner had said in a promotional material that you can "use Top Shot to get smiles, not blinks, and take group selfies that get everyone in the photo (without a selfie stick)".

It would be interesting to see if Google actually rolls out the Top Shot feature with the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and if the company releases this feature how well will it perform in real-life situations. If we go as per the rumored leaks then the Pixel 3 will sport a 6.0 inch AMOLED display and will offer a screen resolution of 1600 x 3100 pixels. Up top, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added screen protection. Fo optics, there will be a dual rear camera setup with a 16Mp primary lens and 5MP secondary lens for depth sensing. Up front, there will be an 8MP camera to capture selfies.