Thugs stole Rs 1 crore worth Xiaomi smartphones in Andhra: Cinema style heist

Xiaomi is the number one smartphone brand in India from six quarters, and the company is now gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India, which will be the first budget smartphone to launch with a 48 MP primary camera.

Now, a new report states that the company has lost Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones in India worth Rs 1 crore. The robbery has taken place a day after the announcement of the Redmi Note 7 launch, which will be unveiled in India on the 28th of February.

Cinematic incident

According to the report from Times of India, the company has shipping smartphones worth Rs 1 crore in a convoy truck, and the truck was stopped in the middle of a highway in Andhra Pradesh. Later on, the driver was tied to a tree on the 13th of February, where the thugs have stolen Xiaomi smartphones worth Rs 1 crore.

Well planned heist

The robbers hit the truck when it was moving from Sri city to Kolkata, and the thugs have driven the vehicle till Gowravaram village and abanded the vehicle by stealing the smartphones inside the truck and moving them into a new truck.

The company has immediately lodged a complaint with the local police and police have started to investigate. According to the preliminary findings, it looks like a well-planned heist, where an insider has helped these robbers to plan the heist. The report also suggests that the truck contains smartphones worth between Rs 6,000 to Rs 14,000.

What next?

Police will be able to track those smartphones using the special ID (IMEI number) if the devices get activated. Until them, police has to look forward to the unsuspicious selling and buying of the Xiaomi smartphones in and around the place of incident. Similarly, the company can also lock these smartphones, so that the thugs cannot use these smartphones what so ever.