TSMC begins Apple A13 Bionic trail production, which powers the Apple XI News oi-Vivek Apple A13 Bionic will be based on 7nm architecture

TSMC or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the go-to silicon manufacturer for Apple from the last few years. A latest report suggests that TSMC has started to manufacture the next-generation mobile processor for Apple, aka, Apple A13 Bionic.

pple is one of the few smartphone brands, which makes its own chipsets, which gives control over a lot of aspects of the smartphone. TSMC is currently doing the trail test for the Apple A13 Bionic chipset manufacturing, and the company is most likely to start mass production from the end of May 2019.

Apple A13 Bionic features

The all-new Apple A13 chipset will be manufactured on 7nm architecture, just like the Apple A12 Bionic, which powers the iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, and the iPhone XR. The Apple A13 Bionic chipset is expected to offer next-gen CPU, GPU, and AI performance, compared to the A12 Bionic chipset. The Apple A13 Bionic will be the second chipset from Apple based on 7nm architecture, chipsets like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and the HiSilicon Kirin 980 are also based on the 7nm manufacturing process.

The Apple A13 Bionic is also expected to come with next-gen ISP (image sensing processor), as the iPhone XR successor is likely to feature a dual camera setup, and the iPhone XS successor is speculated to feature a triple camera setup to offer additional camera features, compared to the current generation iPhones.

The next-generation iPhones are also expected to feature a fast wired and fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, similar to the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10. And, these features will also be incorporated into the A13 Bionic chipset. The A13 Bionic chipset is most likely to feature a 4G LTE modem from Qualcomm, as Apple is not likely to launch a 5G iPhone in 2019.

