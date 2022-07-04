Two Oppo Foldable Phones Incoming This Year; Clamshell, Book-Fold Designs Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The foldable smartphone market is on the rise these days, which is mostly in the premium flagship segment. It looks like this might change soon as brands are making foldable phones a bit more affordable. Reports claim two Oppo foldable phones will debut this year with upgraded specs.

Oppo Foldable Phones Launching This Year

A new leak by Digital Chat Station talks about two foldable phones from Oppo. To recall, the Oppo Find N debuted last year and has been the only foldable phone from the brand. The Oppo Find N launched with a book-fold design, aiming to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

The new leak now suggests the new Oppo foldable phones will feature both a clamshell design phone and another book-fold design. The clamshell design phone is codenamed 'Dragonfly' and will aim to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Motorola Razr foldable phones.

We can expect the other book-fold smartphone to arrive as the successor to the Oppo Find N. Reports claim this phone might debut as the Oppo Find N 2 whereas the actual name of the other clamshell phone is unknown.

Oppo Foldable Phones Tipped: What To Expect?

Like always, we can expect many new upgrades on the upcoming foldable smartphones. For one, the leak says both upcoming Oppo foldable phones are redesigned and optimized for weight and thickness, especially the book-fold model.

Plus, both Oppo foldable phones are tipped to get an inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find N 2 will likely get a large secondary display, which would be smaller on the clamshell model. That said, not much is known about the upcoming foldable phones.

Oppo Foldable Phones Launch Timeline

For one, reports speculate whether the Oppo foldable phones would feature a Snapdragon chipset or a Dimensity processor. This would also mean that Oppo would include a high-performing processor, and make it a premium offering with an expensive price tag.

Presently, foldable phones are still on the expensive side of the price spectrum. Reports claim Samsung is working on an affordable foldable phone lineup under the Galaxy A series. Xiaomi and OnePlus are also rumored to be working on foldable phones, which would further up the competition with the upcoming Oppo foldable phones.

Best Mobiles in India