Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone to use Snapdragon 845 SoC

Samsung had once dominated the Android smartphone market across the world. However, the situation changed with the entry of many Chinese smartphone manufacturers into the global market. Now, Samsung is trying to revive the lost market presence by announcing feature-rich mid-range smartphones.

Lately, Samsung confirmed that it will launch mid-range smartphones with the latest flagship features. Going by the same, the company recently teased that it will host an event on October 11 to unveil a product. From the teaser highlighting the tagine 4x fun, it is likely that the company might launch a camera at the event next month.

Fresh information from a Twitter-based tipster MMDJ_ hints that Samsung is prepping a new Galaxy A series smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. Though the other details of this smartphone remain unknown for now, it looks like it will be priced relatively lesser than the recent flagship devices from the company. Presumably, Samsung could be working on a direct rival to the recently launched Apple iPhone XR.

Expected specifications

Besides this, the device in the question is expected to arrive with a tall 18.5:9 AMOLED Infinity Display. The display is expected to be surrounded by thin bezels at the top, bottom and sides as seen in the recent offerings from the company.

Given the preference on cameras, we can expect the upcoming Galaxy A smartphone to arrive with dual rear cameras. Also, the powerful processor used by the current generation Samsung flagship models is expected to be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space.

As the Android 9 Pie is official, we can expect the device to ship with the latest OS out-of-the-box. But it won't be a surprise to see the upcoming device run the dated Android 8.1 Oreo with support for Android Pie upgrade in the future.

Is it the Galaxy A10?

Well, as of now, there is no further information regarding this upcoming smartphone from the stable of Samsung. We can get to know further details only when the device is confirmed to be in the making. Already, there are reports that the Galaxy A9 Pro with Snapdragon 710 is in the making, so this one could be dubbed the Galaxy A10.