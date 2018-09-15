ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Video: Xiaomi's Poco F1 put through stringent tests: Will it survive?

Here's how the Poco F1 phone stacks up when put through extensive abuse.

By

Related Articles

    We all know YouTuber Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything, and his love for putting smartphones through extensive abuse and finding out their durability. Well, he's back, this time with the much-hyped Poco F1 smartphone. He put the device through a series of durability test to see if the device would be able to withstand it.

    This might take you by surprise, but Xiaomi's Poco F1 performed really well in the durability tests. The host also said that this is probably "one of the most structurally sound phones Xiaomi has ever made."

    The display of the phone was able to withstand the same level of scratches as you'd see on the premium phones. It takes until level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale before showing signs of any damage on the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Similarly, the fingerprint sensor passed the test with flying colors.

    The overall body of the device couldn't take a lot of punishment, however. The blades were easily able to slice through the polycarbonate back and sides. Although, the plastic body would be able to protect the device better during accidental drops.

    The Poco F1 also passed the bend test impressively. The device barely budges under stress and pops back to normal afterward. Overall, the Poco F1 seems to be a fairly tough device to break, as it can take some serious punishment. What's imperative to know that the YouTuber had the regular version and not the sturdier Kevlar variant.

    Read More About: poco f1 xiaomi smartphones news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue