Vivo adds Y75 to its portfolio, offers 16MP selfie camera and FullView display

Vivo has expanded its smartphone portfolio in the homegrown market. The company has announced a new handset in Y series that targets selfie lovers. Priced approximately around Rs. 16,000, Vivo Y75 sports a 16MP front facing camera and features a 5.7-inch 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Vivo calls it a FullView display as it offers core content in smaller form factor. While the screen's aspect ratio goes in sync with today's smartphones, the low HD resolution can be a deal breaker for some consumers.

As per specifications shown on dealntech.com, Vivo Y75 is powered by a 64-bit Octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 chipset and graphics department is handled by Mali G71 MP2 video card pushing 770MHz frequency. For multitasking, the smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory which is expandable to 256 GB by micro SD card. It is being said that the smartphone has a dedicated microSD card and a separate slot for accommodating two SIM cards.

The selfie-centered smartphone boasts a 16MP front facing camera that works on f/2.0 aperture. Surprisingly, Vivo hasn't added the front-facing flash support that we have seen in company's recent Vivo V7 and V7 Plus handsets. But you get the face unlock support in Y75 which is been termed as Face Wake.As far as software is concerned, Vivo Y75 runs FunTouch OS running on top of Android Nougat. For connectivity, you get 4G LTE, Wi-fi and Bluetooth v4.0. The smartphone is backed by a modest 3,000mAh battery unit that would survive a day seeing the processor and screen it has to support. Vivo has launched the handset in Black and Gold/ Rose Gold color variants in China.

Images: Dealntech.com