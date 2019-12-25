Vivo Working On AI Infused 5G Devices; Expected To Hit Indian Market In 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has something new in store for the coming year. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced its plans to double the efforts in the Indian market by infusing Artificial Intelligence with 5G devices. A Vivo executive says the new devices will roll out in 2020 and aims to match the fast-paced lifestyle of consumers.

Vivo AI 5G Devices In 2020

In an interview, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy of Vivo India said that the company is gearing up to launch devices with the latest technology and powerful performance with "stylish designs". The idea is to keep pace with the lifestyle of the Indian consumers.

Speaking on the 5G smartphone expansion, Vivo notes that the company is investing heavily in the development and research of 5G technology. "The onset of 5G services in the country presents itself as a lucrative opportunity that most mobile phone manufacturers are likely to bank on in the upcoming year," Marya told IANS.

Additionally, Vivo says the combination of Artificial Intelligence and 5G is the key for the future 5G smartphones in 2020. To boost its production in India, Vivo recently announced its capacity at its Greater Noida plant from 25 million (2.5 crores) to 33.4 million (3.3 crores) devices in the coming year. The growth is part of the bigger Rs. 7,500 crores investment plan in the country.

Vivo In India

Vivo has been doing fairly well in the crowded smartphone segment in India. Counterpoint Research says that Vivo has been performing well with its mid-range smartphones Vivo S1 and Vivo Y17. Additionally, the new Vivo U10, Z1X, and the Z1 Pro have boosted the smartphone manufacturer's focus in the country.

At the same time, Vivo said that the Rs. 10,000-20,000 price segment in the third quarter in 2020 and aims to double down in 2020. "As a front-runner for new camera technology developments in the industry, our aim is to continue surprising our customers with exciting camera innovations in 2020 as well," Marya said.

Best Mobiles in India