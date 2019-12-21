Vivo To Host Launch Event On February 23 At MWC 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are approaching the end of this year and several companies have wrapped up the launches for 2019. As soon as we step into the next year, two major tech events await us, the CES 2020 and MWC 2020 in January and February respectively. And, many companies have lined up their launches for these events.

Already, we have seen that OnePlus is all set to take the wraps off a concept phone at the CES 2020. Now, reports regarding an upcoming Vivo smartphone slated to be unveiled in February have started surfacing online.

Vivo AT MWC 2020

As per a recent report by GSMArena, Vivo has shared a media invite for an event that it will be hosting at MWC 2020 on February 23 in Barcelona. The invite shown above leaves no clue regarding the devices that could be unveiled at the event. However, the big 'v' in the invite hints that there could be a foldable smartphone that might see the light of the day. Also, there are chances for it to mean the 'v' in the Vivo logo.

Though there are no clues or design revelations due to the invite, the notable aspect is that Vivo will be present at the MWC 2020. However, it is imperative to note that the company doesn't take part in MWC. Having said that, if Vivo is going to be a part of one of the much-awaited global tech events, then it could mean that the company has a great flagship model in mind.

What We Think

For the uninitiated, Vivo is not a stranger when it comes to innovations. The company has come up with several innovative offerings and is one of the pioneers to adopt new trends such as in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up camera sensor at the top, and more.

Given that Vivo is in plans to host an event on February 23, we still have ample time to know what the company might be interested in the unveiling. Until then, we can expect more details regarding the upcoming device to be revealed.

