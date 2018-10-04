Vivo announces festive offers on smartphones: Get discount on Vivo Y81, Y83 Pro and Y71i

It's festive season and there are several offers and discounts on smartphones. While Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up to provide lucrative deals starting next week, Vivo has come up with its own festive offers. The company has officially announced the launch of the Vivo Y81 4GB RAM variant for Rs. 13,490. Also, it has detailed festive offers on Y71i, Y83 Pro, Y81 and Y81 4GB variant.

Vivo Y81 4GB RAM launched

The 3GB RAM variant of this smartphone was launched back in August this year. It carries the credits for being the first one in the Y series to have a notch display. It was priced at Rs. 12,990 and received a price cut making it available at Rs. 11,990. Now, the company has launched the 4GB RAM variant for Rs. 13,490. Except for 4GB RAM, the other specifications including 32GB storage space are identical to that of the base variant. This smartphone is available for purchase via Paytm Mall, Vivo India e-store and all offline stores across the country.

Festive offers on Vivo smartphones

The Chinese smartphone brand has also announced the festive season offers on Y71i, Y83 Pro, Y81 and Y81 4GB variant. Notably, all these devices belong to the 'Make in India' initiative and have been manufactured at the company's Greater Noida facility.

There are a slew of launch offers on these smartphones that users can avail online and offline. These include the following flat 5% cashback on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, up to Rs. 1,000 Paytm cashback coupons, Rs. 4,050 worth Jio benefits, Rs. 1,950 worth vouchers from Jio (39 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each), Jio Platinum Device Security, vouchers for Myntra, Paytm and Swiggy worth Rs. 2,100 and no cost EMI payment option.

Notably, the Vivo Y81 3GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,990, the Y81 4GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,490, Y83 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,990 and Y71i is priced at Rs. 8,990, making it the most affordable one in the lineup.

So, if you are interested in buying a mid-range Vivo smartphone, then this is the right time to get the device with a slew of offers and benefits.