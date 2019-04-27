ENGLISH

    Vivo grew at 119% in Q1 2019: Report

    Vivo launches a new device in its Y portfolio - the Vivo Y17. Running on a massive 5000 mAh battery, the Y17 comes with a Triple Rear AI Camera (13MP + 8MP + 2 MP).

    Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has emerged as the fastest growing brand with an impressive 119 percent Y-o-Y growth as per the latest Counterpoint Q1 2019 report.

    Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, "We thank the Indian consumer for continuing to instill faith and confidence in our products which has led to this phenomenal growth of more than 100%. vivo products like the Y83Pro, Y95, V9, V9 Pro, V11, V11 Pro, V15 and V15 Pro have delivered exceptional consumer experience in their respective price categories. It is a matter of pride to have been able to report strong results, which further testifies our commitment towards the Indian market."

    By launching devices in less than Rs. 20000 segment (Y series) and (V series), vivo was able to secure the third position with 12 percent market share in Q, 2019, compared to 6 percent in Q1, 2018.

    Meanwhile Vivo today launched a new device in its Y portfolio - the Vivo Y17. Running on a massive 5000 mAh battery, the Y17 comes with a Triple Rear AI Camera (13MP + 8MP + 2 MP) equipped for capturing Wide Angle Images up to 120°. The device also comes with a 20MP front selfie-shooter and a crisp 16.15cm Halo FullView Display.

    Priced at Rs. 17,990, the Y17 will be available in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple color variants across leading online platforms (Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm), all offline partner outlets and vivo India E-store.

    The Y17 features a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera, and a third 2MP Depth Camera. Y17 runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor with a 12nm design and a clocking speed of up to 2.3GHz.

    Y17 features a 16.15 cm Halo FullView Display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The screen's divine halo rests atop the display, the perfect accent to its elegant flowing outline.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
