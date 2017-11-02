Vivo India announces “FullView Forever” one-time screen replacement offer at Rs. 990

These days many smartphone brands are introducing one-time screen replacement offers for selected smartphones. After Samsung, it seems Vivo is also jumping on the bandwagon with a similar plan for its selected models in the Indian market.

As such, Vivo India has announced the "Full View Forever" offer which can be availed by consumers at the company's authorized service centers for just Rs. 990. With this, consumers who own Vivo V7+ smartphone can replace their broken or damaged display at a cheaper price.

As part of the offer, customers can avail one-time replacement of a damaged screen within 12 months of activating their phone. The offer is valid only for phones that have been purchased and activated during the period of November 1 to December 31, 2017, both days inclusive.

While Samsung's NeverMind offer is for some selected states only, Vivo has said that consumers can avail this offer at any service centers across the country. Technicians at the service center will be checking the product for damages and will give their discretion on the same. Notably, this offer will not be applicable if the phone is not activated within the offer period even though consumers purchase it during the said period.

"With FullView Forever offer our aim is to ensure peace of mind to consumers by allowing them to replace their mobile phone screens at a nominal cost of INR 990. The offer aptly reiterates our commitment to delivering the best of service and convenience to our customers," said Mr. Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India. "The offer extends more benefits to our customers and rewards their trust and confidence in the brand."

The offer for repairing the broken screen can be availed from the seventh day of activating the phone. However, the services can be availed only once.