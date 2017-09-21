Samsung launches “Never Mind” offer: Pay only Rs. 999 to get a screen-replacement of your phone

On the occasion of Navaratri and Diwali, Samsung today announced the "Never Mind" offer for buyers of Samsung smartphones. There is a catch though, this offer is only available for the people staying in Karnataka.

The main highlight of this offer is the one-time screen replacement offer. Customers can avail one-time replacement of a broken screen within 12 months of purchase by paying just Rs. 999 at the time of repair. It should be kept in mind, the offer is only valid on purchases from September 21 to October 21. So you have one month of time in hand.

The "Never Mind" offer covers many popular Samsung models above Rs. 9,000. This includes the J series, A series, C series, On series and flagship S series and Note series.

"Our focus on consumer-centric innovations and providing superior products and services to consumers have made Samsung India's top brand. The "Never Mind" offer is our way of thanking the people of Karnataka for their love and trust. Samsung has always believed in creating value for consumers through innovative features and the latest offer bears testimony to Samsung's commitment to consumer delight," said Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India during the announcement.

You can avail the offer via Samsung's wide retail network of more than 6,200 partner stores, 88 exclusive stores and 69 service centers across the state of Karnataka.

Samsung's "Never Mind" offer is available on:

S Series: S8+ 128GB, S8+, S8, S7 Edge, S7, S6 Edge+, S6 Edge 32GB, S6 Edge 64GB, S6 32 GB and S6 64GB.

Note Series: Note 8, Note 5, Note 5 64GB, Note 5 Dual 32GB, Note 5 Dual 64GB.

A Series: A7 (2017), A5 (2017), A9 Pro, A7 (2016) and A5 (2016).

C Series: C9 Pro and C7 Pro.

J Series: J Pro, J7 Max, J7 Prime (32GB and 16GB), J5 Prime (32GB and 16GB), J7 Nxt, J7 (2015), J7 (2016), J5 (2016), J2 (2016) and J2 Pro.

Tab: Tab S3, Tab A, Tab E, Galaxy J Max and Tab S2.

On Series: On 8, On Max and On Nxt 64GB.