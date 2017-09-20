Get Samsung Galaxy S8+ for free with select QLED TVs in India

As the festive season sets in India, many consumer electronic brands are now offering enticing offers on several of their products in different categories. As such, one of the most popular brands Samsung has announced that it is now offering cash-backs, discounts, and offers on various products for the consumers in the country.

Besides, the offers are available on Samsung refrigerators, TVs, and other consumer electronics. However, the main attraction will likely be the Smart Utsav sale. Under this sale, Samsung is offering a Galaxy S8+ worth Rs. 70,900 for free with select QLED TVs in India.

Apart from this, the company is also offering a "No Gap Wall Mount" worth Rs 10,000 and a 10-year warranty against screen burn-in with the TVs. If you are looking for a TV then you might head to a Samsung store and get a sweet deal. Besides, Samsung is known to bring high-quality products to the consumers.

Additionally, if you go for premium Samsung 4K and curved TVs you will get a soundbar worth Rs. 23,990 for free. And there's more, if you go for other smart TVs, Samsung is offering a 2.1 channel speaker for free along with a 2-month subscription of Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, or Sun Direct and Level U Bluetooth headphones worth Rs. 2,999 with its Joy Connect smart TVs.

You will be also eligible to get either a Galaxy J2 Pro or a Galaxy J5 Prime for free if you purchase one of its side-by-side refrigerators.

Meanwhile, as offers are flying around here and there whether it's in e-commerce portals or retail shops, Samsung has also introduced a price cut of Rs. 4,000 for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Samsung will also offer a cashback of 5 percent through SBI Debit or EMI transactions. Flexi EMIs, long-tenure schemes, and zero downpayment schemes will also be available for various Samsung products. These offers will be available until October 22.