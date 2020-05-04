Vivo India Introduces Smart Retail Systems For Offline Orders News oi-Sharmishte Datti

As the Indian government begins relaxing the lockdown, various e-commerce platforms have begun shipping non-essential commodities, including gadgets like laptops and smartphones. At the same time, offline purchases are also opening up in the country. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone offline, Vivo has introduced a new offer that doesn't require you to step outside either.

Buy Vivo Smartphones Offline

Vivo' smart retail system is exclusive to Indian buyers. The smart retail system connects buyer to over 20,000 offline retailers across the country to bring Vivo smartphones to you. Currently, the offer is available only in green and orange zones, where restrictions have been relaxed.

"Majority of consumers in India still prefer to buy offline. However, considering lockdown and the post lockdown scenario, some consumers may be wary of stepping out. So we have developed a platform which meets the needs of the customers and also helps the retails resume their business as usual," Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, told IANS.

How To Order Via Vivo Smart Retail?

Vivo India has setup a vast network to connect with people. Interested buyers can send their queries to Vivo via SMS or type on its Facebook Page or even ask on its official website. Once requested, one of 30,000 Vivo brand ambassadors or VBAs will connect with the interested buyer to help meet their requirements.

Once all the details are processed, VBA will help the person buy a phone from one of the 20,000 retailers across India. Presently, the SMS-based connectivity is live and operational, while the other two modes of interaction will be available before May 12, the company said.

Vivo Smartphone Supply

Before the lockdown, a lot of manufacturing and supply chains of smartphones were halted. This included Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, and even Lava manufacturing units in the Greater Noida region. So the question of how Vivo will manage to satiate the demands of interested buyers pops up.

"Our channels always carry some days of inventory. Both at the retail level and distributor level, there is always some inventory build-up that is there," notes Vivo India. Of course, this will largely depend on the demand, which will be determined in the company days. At the same time, production units might begin work soon, maintaining limited staff and social distancing.

