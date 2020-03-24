Lava Manufacturing Units Shut Down In India Due To Coronavirus Pandemic News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Update: Lenovo-Motorola has also shut down various handset factories in India to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Xiaomi too will be stopping the production facilities in India situated in Noida and Chennai. However, neither of the companies has said how long the factories will be closed, reported ET.

Coronavirus outbreak worldwide has resulted in various countries issuing a complete lockdown. India too has announced a lockdown where only daily essentials will be supplied across the country. Adhering to this, Lava has announced that it will be shutting down its manufacturing facility in Noida. The Indian smartphone company will close operations from March 22 to March 25.

Lava Closes Facility

The Lava manufacturing plant in Noida can produce as many as three million devices per month, earning the fifth-largest phone maker position in the world. Out of these three million, two million devices are exported every year.

Recently, the company launched Lava Pay mobile payment service for feature phones. A report notes that Lava has an overall 5.3 percent handset base in India and 8.5 percent foothold in the feature phone segment. Smartphones like the Lava Xolo are quite popular in the country.

The Economic Times reports a Lava spokesperson who said, "We have shut the factory between 22 March-25 March as per UP government's directive."

Smartphone Manufacturing Comes To Halt

Lava isn't the only company to shut down its manufacturing units in the country. A lot of companies in Noida and other parts of the country have shut down production in India. Other smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung have also shut down their production units in India. These brands also had their units in Greater Noida.

Vivo noted that its non-factory workers have been mandated to work from home until further notice. Samsung also noted that the health and safety of its employees as its highest priority and it would comply with the government's directive to fight against the COVID-19 virus.

However, there are still companies running their manufacturing units. Both Ericsson and Nokia are still producing their equipment in its Chennai and Pune factories. However, they have ensured the social distancing principle and only 50 percent of the workforce is allowed to work.

