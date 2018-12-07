Vivo NEX 2 Geekbench listing hints at 10GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 SoC

The next-generation Vivo smartphone is circulating in several rumors and leaks of late. We have already seen leaked renders and an unboxing video of the alleged device hinting at the presence of triple rear cameras and dual selfie cameras. Now, we have further information regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone.

As per the latest reports, the Vivo NEX 2 is alleged to arrive with a whopping 10GB RAM. The smartphone slated to be launched by the end of this year has been listed by the Geekbench benchmarking database showing some of its hardware aspects.

Vivo NEX 2 benchmark listing

As per the leaked benchmark listing on the Geekbench database, the NEX 2 is likely to arrive with the model number V1821A. It is likely to make use an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.77GHz. This makes us believe that it could employ the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

It is believed to run Android 9 Pie OS out of the box, which is possible as it is a flagship device. From the screenshot, we can see that this upcoming Vivo smartphone has managed to score 2220 points and 8467 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Rumored Vivo NEX 2 specifications

As of now, there is no concrete information regarding the next-generation Vivo smartphone. It is believed that the device will arrive with a 6.5-inch display at the front and a 5.5-inch secondary display at its rear. The dual screen smartphone is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. From an earlier leak, it is likely that the alleged Vivo phone might have a Lunar Ring for colorful notifications at the rear of the smartphone. This can also double as the flash while clicking selfies using the rear display.

Now, in that case, this smartphone need not flaunt any selfie camera at the front. However, renders and videos of the device that have leaked earlier have shown dual selfie cameras. At its rear, the Vivo NEX 2 is speculated to flaunt a third 3D Time of Flight camera to map objects accurately in 3D.

Though all these details are available, we need to take all these details as mere speculations until there is an official confirmation from the company.